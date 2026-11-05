Aina unveils $399 smart ring with screen joystick microphone speaker
Technology
Aina just revealed its new smart ring, and it's all about making tech feel a bit more personal.
For $399, you get a wearable with a screen, joystick, microphone, and speaker, so you can chat with AI assistants, take notes on the go, and even make phone calls right from your finger.
Aina's ring supports dictation and controls
This ring isn't just for show: it lets you dictate on Macs, set reminders, send prompts to AI apps, control music and smart home gadgets (like Apple TV), and see your phone notifications at a glance.
Designed for tech enthusiasts who love hands-on features like gestures and navigation, Aina's latest gadget is up for preorder now (with early bird deals) and ships out in January 2027.