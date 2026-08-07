Air India flight hit turbulence, dropped 300 feet, 14 injured
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi hit unexpected turbulence on August 4, dropping 300 feet and leaving at least 14 passengers and cabin crew members injured, some were even thrown from their seats.
Thankfully, the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, but it's a reminder to keep those seat belts fastened.
Experts say incidents like this are happening more often, and climate change is a big reason why.
Study shows North Atlantic cat rise
A recent study found severe clear-air turbulence has jumped by more than 55% between 1979 and 2020 over the North Atlantic, because warming temperatures are making jet streams stronger.
Since CAT happens in clear skies and isn't picked up by radar, it can catch everyone off guard.
Aviation experts are calling for better detection technology and stressing that seat belts really do save you from sudden bumps.