Airbnb CEO is starting an AI company

Airbnb 's CEO, Brian Chesky, is setting up a new artificial intelligence (AI) lab. The facility will focus on developing AI models and reimagining user interactions with AI-powered services. According to Bloomberg, Chesky is in the early stages of funding this venture but has made it clear that he won't be stepping down from his role at Airbnb.

Innovative approach The lab will operate independently Chesky's new AI lab will work independently, and he won't be its head. Chesky thinks that the next frontier in AI isn't just intelligence but also user experience. He believes services like travel booking and e-commerce need more interactive experiences than simple chatbots.

Strategy shift Airbnb's unique approach to AI integration Unlike other travel companies that have rushed to partner with AI firms, Airbnb has taken a different approach. Chesky believes existing AI tools aren't robust enough for the experience they want to deliver. Instead of heavily relying on existing chatbot platforms, the company has focused on internal use of AI. Employees at Airbnb are increasingly using AI coding tools to speed up product development.

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