Airbnb CEO is starting an AI company
What's the story
Airbnb's CEO, Brian Chesky, is setting up a new artificial intelligence (AI) lab. The facility will focus on developing AI models and reimagining user interactions with AI-powered services. According to Bloomberg, Chesky is in the early stages of funding this venture but has made it clear that he won't be stepping down from his role at Airbnb.
Innovative approach
The lab will operate independently
Chesky's new AI lab will work independently, and he won't be its head. Chesky thinks that the next frontier in AI isn't just intelligence but also user experience. He believes services like travel booking and e-commerce need more interactive experiences than simple chatbots.
Strategy shift
Airbnb's unique approach to AI integration
Unlike other travel companies that have rushed to partner with AI firms, Airbnb has taken a different approach. Chesky believes existing AI tools aren't robust enough for the experience they want to deliver. Instead of heavily relying on existing chatbot platforms, the company has focused on internal use of AI. Employees at Airbnb are increasingly using AI coding tools to speed up product development.
Industry shift
A broader shift toward AI in various industries
Chesky's move comes as another major shift is happening in the industry. Morgan Stanley recently announced plans to let AI agents access data and insights from its platform. This could change how users interact with financial platforms, moving from manual searches to having an AI agent do it for them. The development shows how companies across industries are preparing for a future where AI systems can operate software and carry out tasks autonomously.