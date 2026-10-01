Airbnb unveils fall 2026 AI search tool for group travel
Technology
Airbnb just dropped a new AI-powered search tool as part of its fall 2026 update, aiming to make group travel planning way less stressful.
CEO Brian Chesky says he's not a fan of chatbots and wanted something more interactive, so this update is all about helping friends plan together and keeping the side of trip browsing alive.
Airbnb seeks cross app AI agents
Chesky also shared his vision for the future: he wants AI agents that can work across different apps and platforms, making everything feel seamless.
By focusing on smarter collaboration and richer interfaces, Airbnb hopes to make your next group getaway not just easier to plan, but way more enjoyable from start to finish.