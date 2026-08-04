Airbus unveils 'Wing of Tomorrow' at Farnborough cutting carbon emissions

Because the new wings are so long (adding up to 5 meters per side), they'd normally be too big for standard airports. To avoid expensive airport changes, Airbus is adding folding tips to the wings.

Testing starts soon with its demonstrator non-folding wings that have the characteristics of folding versions, all part of Airbus's push for more efficient, eco-friendly flights.

As program head Sue Partridge puts it, this tech is a big step toward greener single-aisle planes in the future.