AirPods Pro (3rd gen) to track heart rate: Expected features
Sep 09, 2025

Apple is expected to unveil the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) at its "Awe Dropping" event today, September 9, 2025, though some reports suggest the launch may occur later in 2025.

The big news? These new earbuds are expected to track your heart rate and sport a fresh design for a comfier fit.

Don't expect major changes in sound or noise cancelation this time around, though.