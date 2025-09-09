Next Article
AirPods Pro (3rd gen) to track heart rate: Expected features
Apple is expected to unveil the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) at its "Awe Dropping" event today, September 9, 2025, though some reports suggest the launch may occur later in 2025.
The big news? These new earbuds are expected to track your heart rate and sport a fresh design for a comfier fit.
Don't expect major changes in sound or noise cancelation this time around, though.
What else to expect at today's event
Alongside the new AirPods Pro, Apple's event will also reveal the iPhone 17 series and Apple Watch Series 11.
For context, the last AirPods Pro came out in 2022 with features like Adaptive Transparency and improved audio—so expectations are high for what's next.