Airtel partners with IBM to enhance its cloud services

Bharti Airtel , India's second-largest telecom operator, has announced a strategic partnership with tech giant IBM . The collaboration will see the integration of IBM's services into Airtel's recently launched cloud platform. The move comes as demand for computing capacity continues to grow in India, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and localized data storage requirements.

Service expansion Partnership to benefit regulated industries The partnership will enable Airtel Cloud customers to utilize IBM's services, including AI-ready servers for applications. These offerings will be particularly beneficial for regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, and government. The move is part of a larger trend among Indian companies to improve cloud platform availability in response to the increasing demand for cloud services driven by AI technology.

Joint initiative Google to invest $15 billion in AI data center The announcement of the partnership with IBM comes a day after Google revealed its plan to invest $15 billion over five years in an AI data center in Andhra Pradesh. Airtel is also collaborating with Google on this project, which will be set up in the port city of Visakhapatnam. The joint venture highlights the growing importance of cloud services and AI technology in India.