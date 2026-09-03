Airtel, Duolingo offer free year of Super Duolingo to subscribers
Technology
Airtel is teaming up with Duolingo to give Airtel mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH users a free year of Super Duolingo.
That means you get ad-free lessons, unlimited energy for practice, personalized exercises, mistake reviews, and even AI-powered speaking help, all at no extra cost.
Just open the Airtel Thanks app to activate it; no credit card details are needed.
Duolingo taps Airtel's 376 million users
This move helps Duolingo reach way more people in India thanks to Airtel's huge user base, 376 million. It's perfect timing.
Plus, Duolingo has more than 40 languages, including English for speakers of Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu, so there's something for everyone looking to level up their language skills affordably.