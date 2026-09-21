Airtel gives postpaid plans free iCloud+, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade
Technology
Airtel has joined forces with Apple, giving postpaid users on ₹999, ₹1,199, ₹1,399, and ₹1,799 plans free access to iCloud Plus, Apple TV, and Apple Arcade (no extra cost involved).
That means cloud storage for your photos and files, exclusive shows to binge, and over 200 games included in your plan.
Plans include unlimited data and streaming
These Airtel plans already come packed: the ₹999 option gives you unlimited data and calls, plus Apple Music and Amazon Prime; higher tiers add Netflix Basic or even international roaming benefits worth ₹3,000.
To grab these new Apple perks, just head to the Airtel app (pretty simple upgrade for anyone looking to get more out of their phone plan).