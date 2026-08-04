Airtel launches Box Office pack: ₹200, 30GB, 28-day, 19 OTTs
Technology
Airtel just dropped a new add-on called the Box Office Pack for ₹200.
You get 30GB of data to use over 28 days, plus access to 19 streaming platforms like Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.
It's perfect if you want extra data and a bunch of OTT content without juggling separate subscriptions.
Airtel pack excludes calls and SMS
The pack doesn't include calls or SMS, so you'll need an active Airtel prepaid plan to use it.
To unlock your OTT benefits, just recharge and activate through the Airtel app, though what you get might vary by region or user type.
Airtel suggests checking the app for details before buying.