Airtel launches ₹200 prepaid add-on offering 30GB and YouTube Premium

With this pack, you can binge ad-free on YouTube (including offline downloads and background play), plus stream on popular apps like Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 Premium, and SonyLIV.

To unlock YouTube Premium, just claim it through the Airtel Thanks app or website.

If you're big on streaming or always running out of data, this could be a sweet upgrade; just remember to recharge every 28 days to keep the perks going.