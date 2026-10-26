Airtel launches ₹200 prepaid add-on offering 30GB and YouTube Premium
Technology
Airtel has dropped a new prepaid add-on that gives you 30GB of extra high-speed data and access to YouTube Premium, along with more than 20 OTT platforms, all for ₹200.
The catch? It lasts 28 days and you'll need an active prepaid plan, since calls and SMS aren't included.
Claim YouTube Premium via Airtel Thanks
With this pack, you can binge ad-free on YouTube (including offline downloads and background play), plus stream on popular apps like Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 Premium, and SonyLIV.
To unlock YouTube Premium, just claim it through the Airtel Thanks app or website.
If you're big on streaming or always running out of data, this could be a sweet upgrade; just remember to recharge every 28 days to keep the perks going.