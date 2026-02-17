Airtel's new 'Fraud Alert' warns you about fake OTP requests
Airtel just rolled out "Fraud Alert," an AI-powered system that spots scam calls and texts and alerts customers when a bank OTP is detected during a potentially risky incoming call.
Airtel's network-level AI spam detection scans billions of calls and messages every day, looking for suspicious patterns using over 250 data points—helping flag fake OTP requests quickly.
Fraud Alert is the latest upgrade to Airtel's spam-blocking tech
Fraud Alert officially launched in September 2024.
It's the latest upgrade to Airtel's spam-blocking tech, which started back in 2024 with just SMS and calls but now covers emails, WhatsApp, and browsers too.
The system instantly warns you and performs a fraud-alert check
If you're on a call that seems fishy and a bank OTP comes in, the system instantly warns you and performs a fraud-alert check—giving you a chance to double-check what's happening.
Airtel's broader network-level AI measures previously cut cybercrime complaints by over 14% and slashed financial losses by nearly 69%, so your money (and peace of mind) are much safer.