Airtel's new 'Fraud Alert' warns you about fake OTP requests

Fraud Alert officially launched in September 2024. It's the latest upgrade to Airtel's spam-blocking tech, which started back in 2024 with just SMS and calls but now covers emails, WhatsApp, and browsers too.

If you're on a call that seems fishy and a bank OTP comes in, the system instantly warns you and performs a fraud-alert check—giving you a chance to double-check what's happening.

Airtel's broader network-level AI measures previously cut cybercrime complaints by over 14% and slashed financial losses by nearly 69%, so your money (and peace of mind) are much safer.