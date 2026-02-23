AI's impact on cybersecurity: What's in store in the near term
AI is shaking up cybersecurity on both sides—hackers are using it to launch smarter attacks, while defenders are building more automated systems to fight back.
The result? Cyber battles are getting faster and trickier, with big changes expected in the near term.
Cybercriminals are already using AI to their advantage
Cybercriminals use AI to poison training data (just 250 bad files can mess up a model) and churn out deepfake audio or videos.
These tricks make scams more believable and cyberattacks easier to pull off.
Defenders are turning to 'Agentic soc' platforms
Defenders are exploring "Agentic SOC" platforms that can spot threats and automate some responses while retaining human oversight.
Interest is growing among organizations, which is crucial as online threats keep evolving.
Smart defenses and new risks
AI-powered scams target personal info like banking details, making social engineering attacks way more successful.
While smart defenses help protect businesses and governments, they also bring new risks—like shadow agents—and can lead to brand damage or even public safety issues if things go wrong.