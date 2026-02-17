AI's impact on jobs and productivity by 2026 Technology Feb 17, 2026

AI is about to shake up how we work and live by 2026, moving way beyond chatbots into automating complex tasks.

Big names like Mustafa Suleyman and Elon Musk are voicing concerns about how quickly things are changing—Suleyman even thinks AI could soon match humans in many jobs.

The message: businesses and schools need to get ready for AI becoming a normal part of daily life.