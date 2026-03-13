AI's role in college admissions: ChatGPT as a consultant

Students turn to AI for help shortlisting colleges, checking their chances of getting in, and finding scholarships. Nearly half (46%) use AI in their college search, and 18% have dropped colleges based on what the AI suggests. The trend is even bigger among international students: more than 70% rely on these tools for their search.

AI in admissions offices

AI doesn't just help with lists: it analyzes your grades, test scores, and even essays to recommend schools where you're more likely to get accepted.

More than 80% of admissions offices expect to use AI or predictive analytics in their review process; many colleges are already using AI to triage and sort applications before human readers see them, having a clear and consistent story in your application matters more than ever.