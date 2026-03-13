AI's role in college admissions: ChatGPT as a consultant
AI tools like ChatGPT are quickly becoming a go-to for high schoolers figuring out where to apply.
Nearly half of students (46%) now use AI in their college search, up sharply compared with 2025, according to a survey of more than 5,000 teens.
Tech is clearly shaping how students make these big decisions.
Students use AI to shortlist colleges, check acceptance chances
Students turn to AI for help shortlisting colleges, checking their chances of getting in, and finding scholarships.
Nearly half (46%) use AI in their college search, and 18% have dropped colleges based on what the AI suggests.
The trend is even bigger among international students: more than 70% rely on these tools for their search.
AI in admissions offices
AI doesn't just help with lists: it analyzes your grades, test scores, and even essays to recommend schools where you're more likely to get accepted.
More than 80% of admissions offices expect to use AI or predictive analytics in their review process; many colleges are already using AI to triage and sort applications before human readers see them, having a clear and consistent story in your application matters more than ever.