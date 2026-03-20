AI's role in creative pursuits isn't a priority for users
A new survey from Anthropic found that more respondents prioritized practical uses — e.g., professional performance (18.8%) and personal transformation (13.7%) — than creative expression (5.6%).
Out of 80,508 Claude users worldwide, 5.6% (about one in 18) mentioned creative expression.
Professional performance, personal growth top the list
Professional performance came out on top (19%), followed by personal growth (14%) and having more free time (11%).
Making money was also important for nearly 10% of users.
Creative expression? That landed at the bottom with just 5.6%.
Users' expectations from AI
About eight in 10 users said Claude met their expectations, especially when it came to boosting productivity and learning together.
Still, people are uneasy about things like reliability, job security, misinformation, and how much control we actually have over AI.
How different countries feel about AI
The vibe around AI really changes by country: India, Brazil, and Israel seem pretty optimistic; France, Japan, and the US are mixed; while Germany, South Korea, and the UK tend to be more skeptical.