AI's role in creative pursuits isn't a priority for users

A new survey from Anthropic found that more respondents prioritized practical uses — e.g., professional performance (18.8%) and personal transformation (13.7%) — than creative expression (5.6%). Out of 80,508 Claude users worldwide, 5.6% (about one in 18) mentioned creative expression.

Professional performance, personal growth top the list Professional performance came out on top (19%), followed by personal growth (14%) and having more free time (11%).

Making money was also important for nearly 10% of users.

Creative expression? That landed at the bottom with just 5.6%.

Users' expectations from AI About eight in 10 users said Claude met their expectations, especially when it came to boosting productivity and learning together.

Still, people are uneasy about things like reliability, job security, misinformation, and how much control we actually have over AI.