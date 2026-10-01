Aisle finds 6 curl flaws, CVEs assigned and patches issued

Aisle's fresh "system over model" approach relies on smart workflows instead of pricey AI models, making it easier to spot bugs.

Six Aisle-reported vulnerabilities were fixed in Curl 8.22.0, released on September 2, 2026.

Industry leaders, including the maintainer of the Linux stable kernel Greg Kroah-Hartman and Red Hat senior principal software engineer specializing in security Jim Fuller, have praised Aisle for its innovative methods and teamwork, with Curl founder Daniel Stenberg saying, "I think at least a part of this success (for both of us) is our communication and cooperation. We've met, we've talked, and they spend proper engineering time to make sure that we get curated results of top quality, which motivates us to take every Aisle report seriously."