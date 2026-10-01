Aisle finds 6 curl flaws, CVEs assigned and patches issued
AI startup Aisle just found six new security flaws in the popular Curl project, something even other AI tools had missed.
Its discoveries, now officially recognized with CVE numbers, helped Curl patch six vulnerabilities in Curl 8.22.0, while Aisle initially found 29 candidate issues and seriously boosted its security game.
Aisle's system over model approach praised
Aisle's fresh "system over model" approach relies on smart workflows instead of pricey AI models, making it easier to spot bugs.
Six Aisle-reported vulnerabilities were fixed in Curl 8.22.0, released on September 2, 2026.
Industry leaders, including the maintainer of the Linux stable kernel Greg Kroah-Hartman and Red Hat senior principal software engineer specializing in security Jim Fuller, have praised Aisle for its innovative methods and teamwork, with Curl founder Daniel Stenberg saying, "I think at least a part of this success (for both of us) is our communication and cooperation. We've met, we've talked, and they spend proper engineering time to make sure that we get curated results of top quality, which motivates us to take every Aisle report seriously."