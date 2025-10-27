World's first AI minister 'pregnant,' to birth 83 digital kids
What's the story
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama has announced that the country's first AI-generated minister, Diella, is "pregnant." The bizarre revelation was made during his speech at the Global Dialogue (BGD) in Berlin. He said Diella will "give birth" to 83 "AI children," one for each member of parliament from the Socialist Party.
Digital aides
AI 'children' will assist in parliamentary sessions
Rama explained that these "AI children" will assist those participating in parliamentary sessions. They will document everything that happens and update members of parliament. "These children will know their mother," he added, highlighting the connection between Diella and her digital offspring. The Prime Minister also said this system would be fully operational by the end of 2026.
AI integration
Diella has been guiding users on e-Albania portal since January
Diella, which means "sun" in Albanian, has been guiding users on the state's e-Albania portal since January. The digital assistant gives voice commands for bureaucratic tasks needed to access about 95% of citizen services digitally. Rama had previously described Diella as "the first cabinet member who is not physically present but has been virtually created by AI." The AI bot was appointed as a minister in a bid to fight corruption and bring full transparency.