World's first AI minister 'pregnant,' to birth 83 digital kids

Rama explained that these "AI children" will assist those participating in parliamentary sessions. They will document everything that happens and update members of parliament. "These children will know their mother," he added, highlighting the connection between Diella and her digital offspring. The Prime Minister also said this system would be fully operational by the end of 2026.

AI integration

Diella has been guiding users on e-Albania portal since January

Diella, which means "sun" in Albanian, has been guiding users on the state's e-Albania portal since January. The digital assistant gives voice commands for bureaucratic tasks needed to access about 95% of citizen services digitally. Rama had previously described Diella as "the first cabinet member who is not physically present but has been virtually created by AI." The AI bot was appointed as a minister in a bid to fight corruption and bring full transparency.