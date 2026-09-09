Alexander Turner backs Jacob Coxon's warnings about advanced AI risks
Technology
Alexander Turner, who spent three years working on AI safety at Google DeepMind, is backing up recent warnings from Jacob Coxon about the dangers of advanced artificial intelligence.
Turner said that for him, "It was literally my day job to think about how to stop that," highlighting how seriously some experts take these risks.
Researchers call for slower AI development
Coxon, formerly at Anthropic, called out big AI labs for chasing smarter systems while putting safety second, saying it's like "gambling with our lives."
Both he and Turner worry that if powerful AI systems go wrong or get out of control, the consequences could be global.
The debate is heating up as more researchers urge companies to slow down and prioritize making AI safe for everyone.