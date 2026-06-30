Alexia Lopez's team announces 1.3 billion light-year 'Big ring' discovery
Technology
Astronomers discovered in 2024 a massive "Big Ring" of galaxies stretching 1.3 billion light-years across.
Discovered by Alexia Lopez and her team, this structure is so huge that its light took nearly 7 billion years to reach us.
The finding was shared at a big astronomy conference and published in a leading science journal.
Experts rethink cosmology over neighboring megastructures
The Big Ring sits close to another giant structure called the Giant Arc, and neither fits what scientists expect from our current models of the universe.
Experts are now rethinking some theories, with Lopez saying these megastructures could seriously shake up what we know about how the universe works and evolves.