AlgosQuest 2025 in New Delhi won by Team NullPointer's SoMail
Technology
AlgosQuest 2025, a major hackathon in New Delhi, just wrapped up with Team NullPointer from Kolhapur winning for their clever email solution, SoMail.
The event brought together students and industry experts to tackle real-world tech challenges, making it a cool bridge between college life and the working world.
India debuts 1st AI economic model
Aimed at 20- to 22-year-olds gearing up for their careers, AlgosQuest 2025 had finalists present projects on AI and economic modeling to judges from big names like PepsiCo and Natwest Group.
The event also saw the launch of India's first AI-powered economic model, showing how fresh ideas from students can shape what happens in the real world.