Alibaba bans Anthropic's AI tools over security concerns

Accusations

Ban comes after Anthropic accused Alibaba of AI theft

The ban comes after Anthropic accused Alibaba of trying to extract its AI capabilities through a "distillation attack." Anthropic's terms of service prohibit Chinese companies and other "adversarial nations" from using its models. Alibaba has now instructed its employees to uninstall all Anthropic models and agent products. They are now required to use Qoder, Alibaba's own AI assistant.