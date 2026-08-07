Alibaba considers revenue sharing for Qwen3.8-Max to offset development costs

Alibaba is thinking about a new revenue-sharing system for its next Qwen AI model, Qwen3.8-Max, aiming to help cover the steep costs of building advanced tech.

If this goes through, large businesses using the upcoming Qwen3.8-Max model would need to share a slice of their revenue with Alibaba, though the details are still being worked out.

Right now, Alibaba has largely allowed customers to download and run its models in their own data centers without paying the company.

Alibaba charges when developers use them on its Alibaba Cloud platform.