Alibaba drops Qwen4-Max, beats Claude Fable 5.1, Kimi K3.1 Pro
Alibaba has dropped Qwen4-Max, an AI model that scored near the top of coding benchmarks.
It scored higher than Anthropic's Claude Fable 5.1 and Moonshot's Kimi K3.1 Pro, showing China is stepping up its game in the global AI race.
Alibaba limits Qwen4-Max access, smaller models
Qwen4-Max isn't open to everyone yet, but Alibaba says smaller versions are on the way.
The company's T-Head division is also working on powerful AI chips for China, and the Qwen series has become the most downloaded open-weight model family in the world, making it clear China wants a bigger spot at the AI table.