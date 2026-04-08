Alibaba launches 10,000-card Zhenwu AI cluster in Greater Bay Area
Alibaba just rolled out a huge 10,000-card AI computing cluster powered by its own Zhenwu chips, teaming up with China Telecom in Guangdong.
It's the first project of this scale in the Greater Bay Area and marks another big step for China's homegrown tech ambitions.
Alibaba claims 30% chip efficiency boost
This new cluster is super fast, think 4 microseconds of latency, letting all 10,000 chips work together as one powerful unit for training big AI models.
Alibaba says it boosts efficiency by 30% per chip.
The system is already helping out industries like healthcare and manufacturing, and even smaller companies can use it through a pay-as-you-go option.
Looking ahead, Alibaba plans to expand to 100,000 cards to make things even faster and more affordable, staying right in line with China's push for high-performance computing.