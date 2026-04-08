Alibaba launches 10,000-card Zhenwu AI cluster in Greater Bay Area

Alibaba claims 30% chip efficiency boost

This new cluster is super fast, think 4 microseconds of latency, letting all 10,000 chips work together as one powerful unit for training big AI models.

Alibaba says it boosts efficiency by 30% per chip.

The system is already helping out industries like healthcare and manufacturing, and even smaller companies can use it through a pay-as-you-go option.

Looking ahead, Alibaba plans to expand to 100,000 cards to make things even faster and more affordable, staying right in line with China's push for high-performance computing.