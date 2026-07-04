Alibaba's new AI tool can discover superconducting materials

Discovery

Elements Claw aims to reduce time taken to discover superconductors

The process of discovering new superconductors has been a tedious trial-and-error process, mainly because scientists don't have a complete theoretical understanding of superconductivity. Over the years, only some 2,000 known superconducting materials have been added to the popular SuperCon database. This is where Elements Claw comes in, designed to speed up this process by sifting through scientific literature and screening millions of crystal structures.