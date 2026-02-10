Alibaba's new AI model helps robots recognize, interact with objects

Alibaba has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) model, RynnBrain, to power robots. The new development comes from the company's research arm, DAMO Academy. The primary goal of RynnBrain is to help robots better understand their environment, recognize objects, and interact with them more effectively. This is Alibaba's most direct move into robotics-focused AI so far.

Demonstration video AI model combines visual perception, spatial awareness, and motor control A demonstration video released by DAMO Academy shows a robot using the RynnBrain model to identify pieces of fruit and place them into a basket. While the task seems simple, it relies on complex AI systems that combine visual perception, spatial awareness, and motor control. These capabilities are crucial for enabling robots to operate in real-world environments instead of controlled labs.

Industry focus Robotics is a key focus area in China's tech race Robotics, a subset of "physical AI," is a major focus area for China in its race with the US for technological supremacy. The sector has attracted the attention of global tech leaders. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has called AI and robotics a "multitrillion-dollar growth opportunity." NVIDIA is developing robotics-focused models under its Cosmos platform, while Google DeepMind is doing something similar with its Gemini Robotics-ER models.

Advertisement

Market entry Alibaba is entering a rapidly growing robotics market The launch of RynnBrain builds on the success of Alibaba's Qwen family of AI models, which are among the most advanced systems to come out of China. By expanding these capabilities into robotics, Alibaba is entering a market that is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade. China is considered ahead of the US in humanoid robotics, with several domestic companies planning to ramp up production this year.

Advertisement