Alibaba to embed Qwen AI chat directly into Taobao Technology May 10, 2026

Alibaba plans to integrate its own artificial intelligence, called Qwen, right inside Taobao.

Instead of typing keywords, you will be able to just chat with the AI to find what you want, making shopping feel a lot more natural and personal.

Unlike Amazon and Shopify, Alibaba is going all in by building this tech directly into its platform.