Alibaba to embed Qwen AI chat directly into Taobao
Technology
Alibaba plans to integrate its own artificial intelligence, called Qwen, right inside Taobao.
Instead of typing keywords, you will be able to just chat with the AI to find what you want, making shopping feel a lot more natural and personal.
Unlike Amazon and Shopify, Alibaba is going all in by building this tech directly into its platform.
Qwen taps over 4 billion products
Qwen taps into a massive catalog of over 4 billion products and learns from your past orders and preferences to suggest things you might actually like.
You will also get handy features like virtual try-ons and a 30-day price tracker, all designed to make finding deals (and cool stuff) way easier.