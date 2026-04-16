Alibaba unveils Happy Oyster, real-time adaptive AI for 3D scenes
Alibaba just introduced Happy Oyster, an artificial intelligence (AI) model built to create interactive 3D scenes and videos with realistic physics.
Arriving after OpenAI's Sora shut down, it's also positioned as a rival to Tencent's HY-World 2.0.
What makes Happy Oyster stand out is its ability to adapt and change scenes in real-time based on what users do, so you're not just watching, you're part of the action.
Happy Oyster modes enable interactive storytelling
Happy Oyster has two main modes: Directing lets you build and tweak your own physical world on the fly; think adjusting lighting or storylines as things unfold.
Wandering mode puts you inside endlessly expanding environments from a single prompt, all in first-person view.
Alibaba sees this tech powering everything from real-time film production to storyboarding and next-level gaming experiences.