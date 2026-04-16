Alibaba unveils Happy Oyster, real-time adaptive AI for 3D scenes Technology Apr 16, 2026

Alibaba just introduced Happy Oyster, an artificial intelligence (AI) model built to create interactive 3D scenes and videos with realistic physics.

Arriving after OpenAI's Sora shut down, it's also positioned as a rival to Tencent's HY-World 2.0.

What makes Happy Oyster stand out is its ability to adapt and change scenes in real-time based on what users do, so you're not just watching, you're part of the action.