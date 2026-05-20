Alibaba unveils new AI chip to rival NVIDIA

Alibaba has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI) chip, the Zhenwu M890, which is three times more powerful than its predecessor, the Zhenwu 810E. The new processor comes with a whopping 144GB of GPU memory and an interchip bandwidth of 800GB per second. The announcement comes as rival company NVIDIA struggles to supply its advanced chips to China .

Market adoption Alibaba has already shipped 560,000 units of Zhenwu chip Alibaba has already delivered 560,000 units of its Zhenwu chip to over 400 customers across 20 different industries. This shows how Alibaba is trying to fill the gap left by NVIDIA's supply issues in China.

Upcoming launch Launch of new LLM Qwen3.7-Max announced Along with its powerful new chip, Alibaba also announced the upcoming launch of its next-generation large language model (LLM), Qwen3.7-Max. The announcement indicates Alibaba's continuous efforts in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company is actively working on developing advanced technologies that can further enhance its capabilities in these fields.

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