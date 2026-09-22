Alibaba unveils Zhenwu V900 chip and sets 20GW cloud target
Alibaba has unveiled the Zhenwu V900, what it calls China's most powerful AI chip yet, aiming to take on NVIDIA.
This new chip can link up to 500,000 units for training massive AI models and triples the performance of its predecessor.
CEO Eddie Wu said Alibaba Cloud set a target of 20 gigawatts of data center capacity globally by 2032, a big move for their tech future.
Alibaba plans over $53B AI spending
Alibaba isn't stopping there. They're working on super-sized AI models with up to 10 trillion parameters and have already delivered 560,000 units of the Zhenwu product family.
The company is planning to spend more than $53 billion over three years on expanding its AI capabilities, aiming to quintuple annual cloud and AI revenue to $100 billion in five years.
They've also set a target of 20 gigawatts of data center capacity for Alibaba Cloud globally by 2032 after raising about $10.2 billion from a follow-on share offering in Hong Kong in August.