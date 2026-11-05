Alice & Bob study: quantum computers could break RSA-2048
Technology
A new study from Paris-based quantum computing firm Alice & Bob suggests that quantum computers might one day break the widely used RSA-2048 encryption in just over three days.
Using a special kind of "cat qubit" and Shor's algorithm, their research highlights a big potential risk for online privacy, since RSA is what keeps much of our online security safe right now.
Caltech developed 6,100 qubit array
Don't panic yet; the largest array, developed by Caltech engineers, features 6,100 qubits trapped by lasers, and this is an array rather than a functional "computing" computer.
But Alice & Bob think we could see this level of tech by the early 2030s.
Their findings are a wake-up call for stronger security methods that can stand up to future quantum attacks.