Summarize Simplifying... In short Scientists suggest that life could exist in space without a planet, overcoming survival challenges like maintaining internal pressure and temperature regulation.

They propose a model of organisms living within a 100-meter wide, transparent shell that creates a greenhouse effect, allowing for life to thrive.

This concept, while theoretical, opens up new possibilities for understanding life beyond Earth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Study explores possibility of life thriving in space

Could life exist without planets? Scientists say so

By Akash Pandey 05:24 pm Oct 26, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Scientists are delving into the intriguing possibility that alien life may not need a planet to survive. The idea defies the conventional notion that planets are the best places for life, owing to their natural resources and conditions. However, a recent study published in Astrobiology, challenges this notion by proposing an environment that could support life without a planet.

Space life

Astronauts and tardigrades: Examples of space survival

The idea of life without a planet is not as far-fetched as it sounds. Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) are living examples of creatures surviving in space, though with a lot of Earth-based resources. Even certain simple organisms like tardigrades, tiny water-dwelling creatures, have shown their ability to survive the vacuum of space.

Survival challenges

Challenges and solutions for space-based life

For a community of organisms to survive in space, they'd have to overcome a number of hurdles. These include maintaining internal pressure against the vacuum of space, regulating temperature for liquid water, preventing the loss of lightweight elements, and positioning within their star's habitable zone. The study hints these challenges could be met by forming a membrane or shell around the colony and developing ways to regulate internal temperatures without an atmosphere.

Colony model

Theoretical model of a space-based biological colony

The researchers envision a theoretical model of an organism or a group of organisms, freely floating in space. This structure could be up to 100 meters across and would be enclosed by a thin, hard, transparent shell. This shell would help maintain the right pressure and temperature for its interior water and create a greenhouse effect.