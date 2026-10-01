Allen ISD freshmen win national award for micro-gap thermal diode
Technology
Nikhitha Swaminathan and Aanya Jindal, freshmen at Allen ISD in Texas, just won a national award for developing an idea for controlling heat in electronics without relying on conventional active cooling systems.
Their project, called the Micro-Gap Thermal Diode for Passive Heat Control, stood out among entries from across the country and took top honors in the ExploraVision competition's grades seven through nine division.
Students receive $10,000 savings bond, D.C.-bound
Both students will receive a $10,000 savings bond and get to present their idea in Washington, D.C. in June 2027.
Their innovation could change how we keep devices and even spacecraft cool in the future.
Not bad for ninth graders!