Alphabet acquires Wiz for $32B all-cash to strengthen AI cybersecurity
Technology
Alphabet acquired Wiz in a $32 billion all-cash transaction as part of a big move in cybersecurity, aiming to fight off smarter cyber threats with AI.
As part of this, it's buying Wiz, a major player known for spotting network weaknesses, to help boost its defenses and keep digital spaces safer.
Google customers report faster responses
With new tech like Gemini AI and upgraded fraud detection, Google is aiming to spot threats faster and make security checks smoother.
Big names like Colgate-Palmolive and Deloitte are already seeing quicker response times and better protection, putting Google at the front of the pack in tackling today's cyber risks.