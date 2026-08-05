Alphabet promotes Demis Hassabis and Koray Kavukcuoglu in AI shakeup
Google's parent company, Alphabet, just made some big moves in its AI team.
Demis Hassabis (the brains behind DeepMind) is stepping up as Alphabet's chief scientist and chairman of Google DeepMind, while Koray Kavukcuoglu will hold the title of senior vice president, in addition to his parallel role as Alphabet's chief AI architect.
The shakeup comes after delays with Gemini 4 (Google's next-generation AI) and tough competition from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Discovery loop formed, Demis Hassabis refocuses
Several well-known AI experts recently left Google (including Jeff Dean, Sanjay Ghemawat, Oriol Vinyals, and Quoc Le) to start their own science-focused company called Discovery Loop (with Google still supporting them).
Meanwhile, Hassabis will focus more on advanced research, especially using AI to tackle big health problems like cancer, and spend extra time at his drug discovery company, Isomorphic Labs.