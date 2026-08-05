Alphabet promotes Demis Hassabis and Koray Kavukcuoglu in AI shakeup

Google's parent company, Alphabet, just made some big moves in its AI team.

Demis Hassabis (the brains behind DeepMind) is stepping up as Alphabet's chief scientist and chairman of Google DeepMind, while Koray Kavukcuoglu will hold the title of senior vice president, in addition to his parallel role as Alphabet's chief AI architect.

The shakeup comes after delays with Gemini 4 (Google's next-generation AI) and tough competition from OpenAI and Anthropic.