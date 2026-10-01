Alphabet, SpaceX set to launch AI chips into orbit today

Project Suncatcher wants to see if running data centers in space can be more efficient than on Earth by tapping into near-constant sunlight.

A solar-powered satellite loaded with Google's tensor processing units (TPUs) will do the heavy lifting up there.

While there are challenges like high costs and tough conditions in orbit, both Alphabet and SpaceX believe this could change how we train AI, and the live launch is scheduled for 11:15am PT.