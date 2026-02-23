Altman calls space data centers 'ridiculous' for today's world
OpenAI's Sam Altman isn't buying the hype around building data centers in space just yet.
In a recent interview, he called the idea "ridiculous" for today's world, pointing out that launch costs are sky-high and fixing hardware like GPUs in orbit is a nightmare.
He admits it might make sense someday, but right now, Earth is simply more practical for powering AI.
Altman says tech not ready yet
Analysts say tech for cooling and powering millions of AI chips in space just isn't ready yet—and even with SpaceX discounts, sending stuff up there is still super expensive.
"We are not there yet," he said plainly.
Musk, Bezos are backing up the idea
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos haven't given up on the idea—SpaceX and Blue Origin are already working on making space infrastructure possible.
But for now, Altman thinks we should keep our servers grounded.