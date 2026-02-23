Altman calls space data centers 'ridiculous' for today's world Technology Feb 23, 2026

OpenAI's Sam Altman isn't buying the hype around building data centers in space just yet.

In a recent interview, he called the idea "ridiculous" for today's world, pointing out that launch costs are sky-high and fixing hardware like GPUs in orbit is a nightmare.

He admits it might make sense someday, but right now, Earth is simply more practical for powering AI.