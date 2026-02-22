Altman compares AI training to human brain learning

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says training AI takes a lot of energy, but so does making a human smart—it's "like 20 years of life and all the food you eat" to learn, he told The Indian Express at the India AI Impact Summit.

ChatGPT's energy use 'totally insane' claims Altman pointed out that using ChatGPT is actually pretty efficient: each query uses far less energy and water than some estimates suggest.

He called claims that it uses 17 gallons per question "completely untrue, totally insane."

We should focus on switching to clean power: Altman He admitted AI's total energy use is rising but argued we should focus on switching to clean power—like solar or nuclear—instead of slowing down AI progress.