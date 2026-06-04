Altman, Hassabis and Suleyman urge US biosecurity updates over AI Technology Jun 04, 2026

Big names in tech, like Sam Altman (OpenAI), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), and Mustafa Suleyman (Microsoft AI), are urging US lawmakers to update biosecurity laws.

They're worried that AI could help bad actors create biological weapons more easily, so they want new rules making DNA and RNA suppliers screen their orders and customers.