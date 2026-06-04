Altman, Hassabis and Suleyman urge US biosecurity updates over AI
Technology
Big names in tech, like Sam Altman (OpenAI), Demis Hassabis (Google DeepMind), and Mustafa Suleyman (Microsoft AI), are urging US lawmakers to update biosecurity laws.
They're worried that AI could help bad actors create biological weapons more easily, so they want new rules making DNA and RNA suppliers screen their orders and customers.
Microsoft study: AI evades gene screening
AI tools can now design gene sequences that mimic dangerous proteins and slip past safety checks, according to a Microsoft study.
With automated DNA synthesis becoming more common, experts think current safeguards aren't enough.
The CEOs' letter suggests stricter screening of customers and orders—all to keep biotechnology innovation safe from misuse.