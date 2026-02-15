Sam Altman thinks India can become a 'full-stack AI leader'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has pitched for a 'Democratic AI' approach in India, the world's largest democracy. He described the country as a potential "full-stack AI leader," and announced plans to expand OpenAI's presence and strengthen partnerships with the Indian government . The announcement comes ahead of the Global AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

User growth OpenAI's 2nd-largest user base after the US In an op-ed for the Times of India, Altman revealed that India has become OpenAI's second-largest user base after the US. He said, "OpenAI is committed to doing its part to help build AI in India, with India, and for India." The CEO also emphasized on making their tools freely available so that they are accessible to all Indians irrespective of their income or education levels.

Strategic moves Altman's upcoming visit and government partnerships Altman highlighted OpenAI's recent initiatives in India, including a gathering of over 200 non-profit leaders across four cities to learn how to use ChatGPT. He also mentioned the opening of their first office in Delhi last August and plans for further expansion this year. Altman will be visiting India next week and hinted at upcoming partnerships with the Indian government for wider access to AI benefits.

Strategic framework A 3-pronged strategy for 'Democratic AI' Altman proposed a three-pronged strategy to ensure AI's benefits reach the grassroots level in India. He stressed on 'Access' - making tools available irrespective of income or education, 'Adoption' - integrating AI into schools, clinics, and small businesses; and 'Agency' - empowering users with the "confidence and literacy" to use AI for high-level decision-making. This way, more people can not only use but also build and benefit from the growth enabled by AI.

User statistics India's growing prominence in AI Altman noted that India has a whopping 100 million weekly active users. He said, "India has all the ingredients: homegrown tech talent, a national strategy, and an infectious optimism about what AI can do for the country." The OpenAI CEO also highlighted that India has the highest number of students using ChatGPT globally and ranks fourth in adopting Prism, the firm's new free tool for scientific research.