Alyx Gorman investigates AI virtual models and online fit accuracy Technology May 31, 2026

Fashion brands are jumping on the AI bandwagon, with retailers like The Iconic using virtual models to showcase their clothes.

It's all about making sure the products are represented as accurately as possible, so shoppers can see exactly how items fit, even online.

Alyx Gorman explored whether these digital models really capture the vibe of real-world outfits.