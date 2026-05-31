Alyx Gorman investigates AI virtual models and online fit accuracy
Fashion brands are jumping on the AI bandwagon, with retailers like The Iconic using virtual models to showcase their clothes.
It's all about making sure the products are represented as accurately as possible, so shoppers can see exactly how items fit, even online.
Alyx Gorman explored whether these digital models really capture the vibe of real-world outfits.
The iconic labels true-to-life AI images
The Iconic's AI images are designed to show true-to-life fits and styles, with AI-generated imagery clearly labeled so you know what's real and what's virtual.
This requires transparency in fashion marketing.
Independent labels endorse responsible AI
Independent labels like Atoir say responsible use of AI lets them stay creative and agile without losing product quality.
For smaller brands, it means keeping up in a fast-moving market while still delivering on style and standards.