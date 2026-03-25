Amazon acquires bipedal kid-sized robot maker Fauna Robotics
Amazon has snapped up Fauna Robotics, a company started by former Meta and Google engineers that builds kid-sized humanoid robots.
Fauna's employees, including its two founders, will join Amazon in New York City.
While the price tag hasn't been revealed, Amazon says it's excited to blend its own robotics know-how with Fauna's fresh ideas to make robots that are actually useful (and fun) for everyday people.
Fauna's Sprout is a bipedal robot
Fauna recently launched its first robot, Sprout — a 59-pound bipedal bot now being tested by select partners.
This deal comes right after Amazon bought Rivr, a startup in Zurich working on stair-climbing delivery robots.
All these moves show Amazon is serious about bringing advanced robotics into shopping and home devices for better user experiences.