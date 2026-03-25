Amazon acquires bipedal kid-sized robot maker Fauna Robotics Technology Mar 25, 2026

Amazon has snapped up Fauna Robotics, a company started by former Meta and Google engineers that builds kid-sized humanoid robots.

Fauna's employees, including its two founders, will join Amazon in New York City.

While the price tag hasn't been revealed, Amazon says it's excited to blend its own robotics know-how with Fauna's fresh ideas to make robots that are actually useful (and fun) for everyday people.