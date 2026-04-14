Amazon acquires Globalstar for $11.57 billion to expand LEO program

Amazon LEO faces July 2026 deadline

With Globalstar, Amazon gets a big upgrade to its satellite network, helping connect places where regular internet can't reach.

The LEO program already has 200 satellites up and aims for over 3,200 by 2029, but there's a deadline: it needs to speed things up by July 2026 due to regulations.

Meanwhile, Starlink is still the leader with millions of users worldwide, but this deal could shake things up, especially for Apple fans who rely on satellite help when they're off the grid.