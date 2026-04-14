Amazon acquires Globalstar for $11.57 billion to expand LEO program
Amazon is jumping into the satellite internet game, snapping up Globalstar for $11.57 billion.
This move puts Amazon in direct competition with Starlink and helps keep Apple's emergency satellite features running smoothly for Apple Watch and iPhone users.
It's all part of Amazon's plan to boost its presence in space with its LEO program.
Amazon LEO faces July 2026 deadline
With Globalstar, Amazon gets a big upgrade to its satellite network, helping connect places where regular internet can't reach.
The LEO program already has 200 satellites up and aims for over 3,200 by 2029, but there's a deadline: it needs to speed things up by July 2026 due to regulations.
Meanwhile, Starlink is still the leader with millions of users worldwide, but this deal could shake things up, especially for Apple fans who rely on satellite help when they're off the grid.