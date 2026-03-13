Alexa+ gets new 'Sassy' personality, but it's only for adults
What's the story
Amazon has introduced a new "Sassy" personality for its AI assistant, Alexa+. The company announced the update on Thursday, expanding its range of personality styles. However, the "Sassy" option is meant for adults only and requires additional security checks in the Alexa app before use. It also won't be available when Amazon Kids is enabled, as per the company's note.
New features
'Sassy' joins other recently launched styles
The "Sassy" personality joins other recently launched options such as Brief, Chill, and Sweet. When activated in the Alexa mobile app, users are warned that this style uses explicit language and requires a security check. On iOS devices, this was done through a Face ID scan. The AI assistant describes its new persona as one that delivers reality checks with charm and compliments that sting but also provide warmth unexpectedly.
AI's explanation
New style won't use explicit language
The AI assistant explained its new style as one that is "honest, sharp, and funny." It said, "Every answer comes wrapped in wit and a well-placed roast, it'll answer your question; it'll just make you feel something about it first." The app also warned users that this style could contain "mature subject matter." However, further investigation revealed that the new option won't touch on areas like explicit sexual content or hate speech.
Strategic shift
Amazon is making Alexa+ more engaging and personalized
The introduction of the "Sassy" personality is part of Amazon's strategy to make Alexa+ more customizable. The company is revamping its assistant for the generative AI era by offering different personalities, including one that is more adult-oriented. This move is in line with a broader trend in AI where companies are experimenting with tone, style, and personas to make their assistants more engaging and personalized for individual users' preferences.