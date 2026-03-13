Alexa+ gets new 'Sassy' personality, but it's only for adults

Amazon has introduced a new "Sassy" personality for its AI assistant, Alexa+. The company announced the update on Thursday, expanding its range of personality styles. However, the "Sassy" option is meant for adults only and requires additional security checks in the Alexa app before use. It also won't be available when Amazon Kids is enabled, as per the company's note.

New features 'Sassy' joins other recently launched styles The "Sassy" personality joins other recently launched options such as Brief, Chill, and Sweet. When activated in the Alexa mobile app, users are warned that this style uses explicit language and requires a security check. On iOS devices, this was done through a Face ID scan. The AI assistant describes its new persona as one that delivers reality checks with charm and compliments that sting but also provide warmth unexpectedly.

AI's explanation New style won't use explicit language The AI assistant explained its new style as one that is "honest, sharp, and funny." It said, "Every answer comes wrapped in wit and a well-placed roast, it'll answer your question; it'll just make you feel something about it first." The app also warned users that this style could contain "mature subject matter." However, further investigation revealed that the new option won't touch on areas like explicit sexual content or hate speech.

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