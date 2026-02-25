Amazon's AI lab head David Luan quits: Who is he?

David Luan, the Vice President of Agents and head of Amazon 's San Francisco-based artificial intelligence lab, has announced his decision to leave the company. The news comes just two years after he joined Amazon following the acquisition of Adept, a start-up he co-founded. Luan shared his departure announcement on LinkedIn , saying he would be leaving at the end of this week "to cook up something new."

Career highlights Luan had the opportunity to work with several top executives During his time at Amazon, Luan had the opportunity to work with top executives such as Andy Jassy, Peter Desantis, Matt Garman, and Rohit Prasad. He led Amazon's agents R&D effort and the San Francisco AI lab.

Leadership transition Luan detailed his team's accomplishments at Amazon Luan detailed the accomplishments of his team at Amazon, including scaling up agent training recipes from Adept and conducting new RL research. He announced that Peter Desantis, SVP of utility computing products at AWS, will take over his role. "The team will be in great hands with Peter Desantis from here," he said. Despite the opportunities for growth at Amazon, Luan felt it was important to focus on teaching AI systems new capabilities as AGI approaches.

Advertisement