Amazon and Google offer PyTorch tools for Trainium and TPU
Technology
Amazon has a new tool to help developers move their AI projects off NVIDIA's hardware and onto its own chips, and Google is pursuing a similar approach with TorchTPU, which lets developers use PyTorch models on their TPUs with minimal code changes.
Amazon's TorchNeuron lets you run PyTorch code on its Trainium chips with barely any changes.
Startups adopt Trainium, Amazon's TorchNeuron limited
NVIDIA's CUDA platform has been the go-to for powering AI, but Amazon and Google are hoping PyTorch fans will give their chips a shot.
Some startups, like Cartesia and Deepgram, have already made the switch to Trainium.
Just a heads-up: TorchNeuron does not support every feature yet, so some tweaks might still be needed for best results across different setups.