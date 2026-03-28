Amazon Big Spring Sale discounts Soundcore Q20i 43% to $40

Offers up to 40 hours battery

The Q20i is made for budget-minded listeners who still want good features.

You get up to 40 hours of battery life, quick USB-C charging (just 5 minutes gets you 4 hours of play), and 22 EQ presets via the mobile app.

While they're not packed with fancy extras, at this price they're a great pick if you want quality sound without spending much.