Amazon Big Spring Sale discounts Soundcore Q20i 43% to $40
Technology
Amazon's Big Spring Sale has dropped the Soundcore by Anker Q20i headphones to just $40, a solid 43% off.
These headphones offer active noise cancelation, multiple listening modes, and a battery that easily lasts through long playlists or study sessions.
Offers up to 40 hours battery
The Q20i is made for budget-minded listeners who still want good features.
You get up to 40 hours of battery life, quick USB-C charging (just 5 minutes gets you 4 hours of play), and 22 EQ presets via the mobile app.
While they're not packed with fancy extras, at this price they're a great pick if you want quality sound without spending much.