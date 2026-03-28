Amazon Big Spring Sale prices CMF Buds 2 Plus $55.30
Amazon's Big Spring Sale has knocked 30% off the CMF Buds 2 Plus, bringing them down from $79 to $55.30 until March 31, 2026.
If you've been eyeing wireless earbuds with premium features like adaptive noise cancelation and ambient sound modes, this is a solid chance to snag them for less.
CMF Buds 2 Plus IP55 LDAC
The CMF Buds 2 Plus are built for real life; they're IP55 rated against dust and water, so gym sessions and rainy walks are no problem.
Battery life is impressive too: up to 14 hours per charge (and over 61 hours with the case if you skip ANC). Quick charge gives you about 8.5 hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge.
Available in light gray or Blue, they also offer EQ customization and hi-res LDAC audio—making high-end sound way more affordable right now.