Amazon Big Spring Sale prices CMF Buds 2 Plus $55.30

CMF Buds 2 Plus IP55 LDAC

The CMF Buds 2 Plus are built for real life; they're IP55 rated against dust and water, so gym sessions and rainy walks are no problem.

Battery life is impressive too: up to 14 hours per charge (and over 61 hours with the case if you skip ANC). Quick charge gives you about 8.5 hours of playtime from a 10-minute charge.

Available in light gray or Blue, they also offer EQ customization and hi-res LDAC audio—making high-end sound way more affordable right now.