Amazon cuts $75 from Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers price to $224

Built-in Meta AI and livestreaming support

The Wayfarers come with built-in Meta AI you can use by touch or voice for things like live language translation and identifying landmarks.

They connect easily to both iPhone and Android via the Meta app and let you livestream straight to Instagram or Facebook, perfect if you love sharing moments in real time.

With about four hours of battery per charge (plus another 32 hours of standby power from the case), they're handy for creators who want to stay connected without missing what's happening around them.